Defence Minister Muchinguri & Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe, have been convicted for the brutal assault of Muchademba Muponde & ordered to pay him more than ZiG 41 000 as compensation.

This is for the ill-treatment, which he was subjected to at the hands of soldiers in 2019.

Muponde’s lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights confirmed the development.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi said ZiG 20 816 will be damages for pain, suffering, trauma and nervous shock, which was suffered by Muponde while ZiG 20 816 will be damages for affront to dignity, humiliation and embarrassment caused to the Harare resident.

Muchinguri and Sanyatwe were also ordered to pay interest on the total amount of damages from 2019 until the date when they will make the payment to Muponde.

Zwnews