We regret to announce that contrary to earlier reports insinuating that musician Herman was involved in a road accident, it was actually youthful musician Young Junita who was involved in a traffic accident while coming from a show in Gokwe.

After making a follow-up to Kwekwe General Hospital, Zwnews established that it was, in actual fact, Young Junita who was involved in the accident.

The artist is now in a stable condition.

“We have a platform as Join Africa Business Network (JABN) whereby we groom young artists and this week, and both Herman and Young Junita are part of the initiative. The accident occurred after Kwekwe River along the Kwekwe-Gokwe highway,” said show organizer Boss Geena who was in the same Toyota Wish that was traveling with Young Junita.

Zwnews