Prophet T Freddy has filed urgent application at the High Court stopping Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Colonel Richard Mapanda from invading his mine in Mazoe and threaten to kill workers.

Colonel Mapanda last week invaded the mine with a loaded gun threatening to shoot anyone who comes back on the pit head.

Through his lawyer Jivas Mudimu of Mudimu law chambers Prophet T Freddy said he was the director of Lazania Gold Mine that had the license and certificates to carry mining activities.

“Applicant is a Mining company which is in the business of mining prospect for gold on an area of approximately 100 hectares situated within RA 1566 in the Mining District of Mashonaland central under special grant is attached hereto as “Annexure “A”,” wrote Prophet T Freddy in his founding affidavit.

He said his company had gone through all required processes for registration and for Environmental Impact Assessment Certificate and no objection was raised concerning the land in question which is under his name.

“Despite all this effort which Applicant did which was at the knowledge of the 1st Respondent, he never objected, now that the applicant started its operation the 1st respondent is now disrupting the operations of the mine using force and threats.

“The Applicant efforts to stop the 1st respondent has proved to be abortive with fears that more confrontational approach will lead to violence” reads the affidavit.

“The Likelihood that the 1st respondent would unleash terror on the Applicant’s members is not imagined one since he came with a gun, and promised to shot anyone who comes back to the mine,” he said.

He added that it is his belief that there is no basis upon which the Respondent conduct is premised and that left him with no choice than to approach the court for an urgent relief.

Prophet T Freddy said he treated the matter as urgent since the respondent chased away all workers threatening to kill them if they disobey his orders hence the operation of the mine has stopped.

Provincial Mining director Mashonaland East Province has been cited as the second respondent.

-Simbarashe Mwandipendaa/ Bulawayo 24

ZNA colonel threatens to 'kill' workers at Prophet T Fredy's mine

