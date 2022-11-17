Former National Patriotic Front (NPF) president retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri has been appointed Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Russia.

Chief Secretary to the President, Misheck Sibanda announced the development.

Mutinhiri replaces Nicholas Sango, a retired brigadier general whose tour of duty expired at the end of August.

Mutinhiri, a veteran of Zimbabwe’s 1970s independence war, stood for his party and lost in the 2018 presidential elections.

The former general announced in 2019 that he had rejoined Zanu PF.

Also appointed alongside Mutinhiri are; Stewart Nyakotyo -Japan, Meshack Kitchen- Brazil and Bright Kupemha – Iran.

