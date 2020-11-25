Police in Mashonaland West, recently arrested an ex-convict who stole 12 cattle from a grazing land for Stock Theft in Karoi.

Meanwhile, nine of the stolen beasts were recovered in Mhangura where the accused had taken them.

The accused person was tried and sentenced to 9 years in prison.

The police have warned criminals that the full wrath of law will catch up with them.

The police have also warned members of the public against harbouring criminals or buying cattle from them.

In another matter, four suspects were arrested by police after they siphoned 170 litres of diesel from local network provider boosters in Norton on 21/11/20. A Toyota Hiace motor vehicle which they were using was recovered and impounded by police.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

106932

0

0

cookie-check

Ex-convict steals 12 heads of cattle, sentenced to 9 years in prison

no