Chitungwiza Residents Trust says it is irked by the recent politically motivated re-call of five Chitungwiza Municipality Councillors.

The residents’ body says these recalls leave them on the receiving end, as service delivery is choked, and urged the warring parties not to hold residents at ransom.

“It is quite apparent to us that the re-calls have nothing to do with service delivery but rather an exercise to score cheap political dividends at the expense of the residents.

“We are aware that the re-calls will not see an improvement in the quality of service provision, but rather plunge residents into unnecessary by-elections,” says CHITREST in a statement.

The body adds that it is of a view that the subsequent by-elections are an unnecessary strain on the national fiscus.

“This is made even more worse considering the numerous problems we are facing as a country, particularly the collapsed public healthcare system in the face of the scourge of Covid-19,” the body added.

CHITREST also pointed out that it has learnt that elections in some terrains are always divisive.

“The community is already polarized, hence bringing these unnecessary elections is an act of mischief on the part of the plotters of these by-elections,” added CHITREST.

The residents body appealed to political leaders to put service delivery at the epicenter of their decision making, as opposed to settling scores at the expense of ratepayers.

-Zwnews

