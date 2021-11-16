Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana says nobody cares if the opposition decides to boycott elections set for 2023.

His comments follows a story published in a local daily alleging that the opposition MDC-A/ T are planning to boycott the election demanding political reforms first.

Mangwana says the opposition (MDC-A) refused to join POLAD a negotiating platform, but is complaining lack of reforms.

“Political Strategy Deficit is when political parties spurn available platforms to engage (POLAD) and push for strategic outcomes and yet at the 11th hour have an epiphany and start talking boycotts.

“In 1995 elections were boycotted, who remembers and who cares?” Says Mangwana.

Meanwhile, Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has shot down the idea of boycotting elections, calling it a dangerous idea.

“This is a dangerous idea for the opposition.

“When they say don’t vote it also means don’t register. Meanwhile

@ZANUPF_Official will be registering its supporters.

“Once you plant this seed it’s difficult to remove and drive the electorate towards the elections later,” he says.

Mliswa says the opposition once tried this idea, but it didn’t work for them.

“They have already done this before and it didn’t work, they suffered. It’s better to fight for reforms while you are inside than outside.

“Fight for reforms, push for the Motlanthe Commision report etc. Just like Linda Masarira has done in taking Ziyambi to court,” he adds.

