Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) presenter Eric Knight has lambasted the public broadcaster for not covering the trending story of the day, thus the Citizens Coalition for Change rally addressed its leader Nelson Chamisa.

Knight questions ZBC’s modus operandi ignoring the story of the day, when even SABC was on the ground covering the event.

He said despite Chamisa’s party being a few months old, it has already shown that it is a force to reckon with. Knight said that is because the party was born out of a seed of greatness.

Zwnews