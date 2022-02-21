On 20 February 2022, police in Ndali arrested Shadreck Makuza in connection with a murder case which occurred at Mbuku Village, Chiredzi on 19/02/22 at around 1230 hours.

The suspect allegedly stabbed Calisto Chudu (46) once on the left ribcage with a knife after a misunderstanding.

According to police, the suspect accused the victim of setting his goats on his crops.

The victim sustained a deep cut on the ribcage and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the police is on record calling on members of the public to resolve differences in a friendly manner.

Zwnews