The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Yolanda Chimbwanda (28) in connection with a murder case which occurred on 29 November 2021 in Epworth, Harare.

The suspect had a domestic dispute with her husband, Wiseman Kwashira.

According to police, she stabbed him on the upper left part of the ribs with a knife and fled to an unknown destination.

The victim was referred to Sally Mugabe hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on 30 November 2021.

Meanwhile, the police is on record urging members of the public to resolve differences amicably.

Zwnews