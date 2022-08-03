The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Epworth is investigating a case of murder in which Wirimai Bvunzanyika (40) died on 30 July 2022.

According to police, he is believed to have had been attacked by unknown assailants on 28 July 2022 along a footpath near Muguta Shops.

Meanwhile, the police is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

Apparently, the police is on record calling on members of the public to be careful when moving especially at night.

In some cases people have been attacked by robbers during the night or when walking in secluded places.

Zwnews