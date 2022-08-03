President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says his administration is aware of the economic war being used by the country’s detractors to undermine it.

He however warned that such detractors will not win the war.

“The Second Republic is well aware of the machinations by our detractors who are fighting us in an economic war.

“They will never succeed. We will never surrender our economy. Against all odds, we will win the economic battle,” says President Mnangagwa.

Speaking during the burial of the late national hero Brigadier General (Rtd) Benjamin Mabenge, Mnangagwa said government owned companies/ parastatals should be headed by patriotic people.

“Our state owned enterprises must be guided by the ethos of the liberation struggle to propel the socio- economic development of our country for the benefit of all our people.

“Those cadres deployed to serve in national institutions, parastatals boards must be patriotic and loyal,” he said.

He implored fellow citizens to vote for ZANU-PF in the forthcoming polls set for 2023.

“As we get closer to the 2023 Harmonised General Elections, I once again implore every Zimbabwean to jealously guard our national unity and the prevailing tranquil environment. Unity, Peace and Development, which the late National Hero together with those laying here,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa and his administration is accusing businesses of trying to undermine him through the unwarranted hiking of prices.

He recently threatened to deal with them.

Zwnews