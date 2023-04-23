Yesterday in Epworth, a man from Harare attempted to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his speech where he was handing over 265 secured title deeds to residents.

The man breached security and raced towards the stage, but was stopped a few meters away and taken behind a VVIP tent where he was beaten up by state security agents.

The opposition blames Mnangagwa for the country’s socio-economic crisis.

During the event, Mnangagwa urged Epworth residents to vote for Zanu PF after receiving the title deeds. The government had promised to give out 80,000 title deeds to residents before the March by-elections last year but failed to do so, giving various excuses.

Thousands of Zanu PF supporters were bussed to the venue.