Enhle Mbali has allegedly broken up with her boyfriend Peter Sebiloane after he went broke.

The actress was rumored to be dating the millionaire businessman months ago, following her divorce from Black Coffee.

Enhle and Peter were said to be all over each other at Mamkhize’s extravagant thanksgiving which was held this year, but their love story has suddenly ended due to the lack of money.

A source revealed to Zimoja that the businessman has hit rock bottom financially and he is cutting ties with some friends due to his poor condition.

“Things are bad, you know when it comes to business, nothing is certain.”

“He is so broke that he has decided to go hide around Brits because his is embarrassed by his state,” another source says.

Enhle refuses to talk about the story to the publication when questioned.

“I have never spoken about my love life in public and I won’t start now. We can talk about my work,” she said.

