Presence of light oil, gas-condensate and helium has been confirmed from Mukuyu-1 mud gas compositional analysis, Energy Invictus has revealed.

According to the company, the results pointed out multiple oil and gas pay zones in sandstone reservoirs consistent with wireline log interpretation.

The data shows that the Upper Angwa reservoirs contain liquids rich gas with condensate-gas-ratio (CGR) estimated between 30 to 135 bbls/MMscf.

As well as high quality gas with minimal CO2 content of less than 1%.

Apparently, Helium content is consistent with global commercial helium producers.

Results confirmed multiple oil and gas pay zones in sandstone reservoirs consistent with wireline log interpretation and fluorescence observed in sidewall cores and cuttings.

Multiple source / reservoir / seal pairs through the Upper Angwa.

