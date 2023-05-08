Former Mozambique President Joachim Chissano and African Development Bank (AfDB) president Dr Akinwumi Adesina are expected in the country early this week for the Third Structured Dialogue Platform on arrears clearance and debt resolution process that convenes in Harare.

The meeting is expected to consider a range of options to finance Zim’s arrears clearance and debt resolution programme, which may include sourcing funding from external financiers.

Chissano, Adesina will be in Zimbabwe on Thursday for debt talks.

The third round of talks on Zimbabwe’s arrears clearance and debt resolution process will commence on Thursday to consider a framework of proposals to resolve the country’s position.

Zwnews