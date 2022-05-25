President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was part of a Breakfast Discussion on ‘Africa’s Economic Outlook – Rekindling Strong Sustainable and Inclusive Growth’ says Africa can empower its citizens without need for global capital.

“We must have programs to empower communities. And that doesn’t take global capital to achieve,” he said.

He said development can be achieved using local resources.

“We can do that using our own resources. Development should start at community level.”

Apparently, the roundtable discussion was intended to find solutions for organisations and economies to survive and thrive.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is struggling economically due to a number of things principal among them, unchecked corruption.

The country is losing millions if not billions of dollars every year due to corruption and minerals smuggling by senior government officials.

Zwnews