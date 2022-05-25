To some, ZANU-PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) are sworn enemies, oil and water which never mix, however, today the two have proved critics wrong as they exhibit that blood is thicker than water.

ZANU PF and CCC youths clashed in soccer match that was meant to exhibit political tolerance as they celebrate Africa Day.

Under the banner of Youth4Peace aimed at promoting political co-existence among Zimbabwean political parties, it was a funfair galore at one of the country’s stadiums.

Meanwhile, other political parties present were, FEEZ, LEAD, NCA and MDC-T.

Apparently, the country had over the years been known for political violence and intolerance. Especially among the main political parties ZANU PF and CCC (MDC-A) before it.

Zwnews