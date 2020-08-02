EDGARS Gweru branch has become the first company in Gweru to shut its doors after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

All the other 15 plus employees have been sent for mandatory Covid-19 testing.

On the other hand, an employee at Unki Mines in Shurugwi tested positive for Covid-19 but operations are continuing as the company says it has activated mechanisms to curb the spread of the virus.

In a statement, Edgars Managing Director Mr Vusumuzi Mpofu said the Gweru branch was temporarily closed last Thursday, after one staff member tested positive for Covid-19, thereby joining the growing list of companies and institutions that have recorded positive cases in the country.

“We wish to advise our Gweru customers of the temporary closure of the Edgars Gweru branch … to facilitate for deep cleaning and sanitization after one staff member tested positive for Covid-19,” said Mr Mpofu.

He added that contact tracing of the staff member is underway through the Rapid Response Team in Gweru.

Mr Mpofu said in line with the Ministry of Health and Child Care regulations, all staff members at the Gweru branch have undergone testing and have been cleared to resume work.

“We take this opportunity to assure you our customers and valued stakeholders that we will continue to align with and follow through the set measures provided by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the virus,” said Mr Mpofu.