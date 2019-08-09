Mnangagwa’s son breathes fire over CBZ US$14 million loan scandal

HARARE: President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr, has come out guns blazzing over media reports that he is part of a gang that looted over US$14 million from CBZ Bank and failed to pay back the money.

Last week some media publications released names of senior military, political and business leaders who allegedly borrowed funds amounting to millions of dollars in some cases, from the bank.

Obert Mpofu, Gideon Gono, Grace Mugabe and Mnangagwa Jr’s names(full list below) are on the list of defaulters.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Mnangagwa junior rejected the reports.

He said:

In recent days, there has been a systematic attempt, through the media, to link me to certain transactions and conduct, with a clear intent to bear public public judgement on my person. I would therefore like to make the following facts clear: (a) I do not currently hold, nor have I ever held, an account with the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) neither have I ever transacted with them, (b) I have no involvement, past or present with a company called Spartan Investments, (c) I fully support the President’s anti-corruption efforts and the work of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC): I have had absolutely no involvement in any efforts to influence or circumvent its workings. I take serious note of the timing of allegations, innuendos and attempts to involve my name as not only malicious, but an oblique attack on the President to divert and derail him from his path of fighting corruption and instituting reforms.

The Full List As Supplied By Agencies

1. Jocelyn Chiwenga US$900 000

2. Brigadier Douglas Nyikayaramba US$135 000

3. Andrew Mhlanga US$200 000

4. Lynette Undenge/Samuel Undenge US$350 000

5. Andrew Moyo US$120 000

6. Ignatius Chombo US$500 000

7. Douglas Mahiya US$75 000

8. Christopher Mutsvangwa US$650 000

9. Gideon Gono US$2 000 000

10. Grace Mugabe US$4 500 000

11. Prof Jonathan Moyo US$200 000

12. Prof Paul Mavhima US$120 000

13. Supa Mandiwanzira US$400 000

14. Leo Mugabe US$300 000

15. Mandiitawepi Chimene US$100 000

16. Emmerson Mnangagwa (Jnr) US$400 000

17. Happyton Bonyongwe US$300 000

18. Olivia Nyembesi Muchena US$200 000

19. Didymus Mutasa US$375 000

20. Temba Mliswa US$350 000

21. Joseph Chinotimba US$100 000

22. Job Sikhala US$100 000

23. Abigail Chihuri US$500 000

24. Obert Mpofu US$1 300 000

25. Edna Madzongwe US$650 000

26. Mabel Chinomona US$88 000

In News