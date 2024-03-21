EMA boss arrested by ZACC over criminal abuse of office

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Environmental Management Agency Provincial Manager for Manicaland, Kingstone Chitotombe on charges of Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer.

He is set to appear at Mutare Magistrate Court today.

The anti graft body confirmed the development:

“ZACC has arrested Environmental Management Agency Provincial Manager for Manicaland, Mr. Kingstone Chitotombe on charges of Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer. He is set to appear at Mutare Magistrate Court tomorrow (today).”

Apparently, the just appointed new ZACC chairperson Michael Reza says he will be working hard to weed out corruption.

Talking to the press after taking his oath of office at State House recently, Reza said he was going to ensure that the anti-graft body not only reached set targets but surpassed them.

He said as he assumed his position, he would ensure there were clear timelines for the achievement of set targets to ensure corruption was decisively dealt with in the country.

“I intend to ensure we will not only achieve the figure that was set by ZACC, but God willing, we will surpass it.

“We are going to ensure that criminals know that crime does not pay. I am going to sit down with my officials whom I have not yet met, plan together and have appropriate timelines,” he said.

Reza said he was going to champion a culture of thoroughness and diligence in the handling of cases, particularly those falling under asset forfeiture and money laundering as he was well versed in the areas.

“I am going to make sure that no docket leaves ZACC unless it is complete and all the elements of all the crimes have been attended to. That way, we have a high chance of securing a conviction.

“Once we secure convictions, people will have faith in the organisation and also in the administration of justice, so that is what I intend to do; to ensure that we have quality dockets that go to the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority).

“Fortunately, I was trained in asset forfeiture and money laundering. I went to South Africa, Botswana and Malawi taking training in that aspect and that is something that is dear to my heart,” he said.

