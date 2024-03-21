Epworth Primary School barring pupils from taking exams over non payment of fees

Epworth Primary School is barring pupils from taking their end of term examinations over non payment of fees.

The school is reportedly telling the pupils to go back home and bring parents with the money either half or full payment or otherwise risk missing the exams.

Some of pupils who were sent away, told this reporter that they had been told to bring their parents with money and payment plans in case of those who would have made part payments (half down payment).

Some parents who spoke to this publication expressed concern over the matter.

“My child has been under the Basic Education Assistant Module (BEAM) only to be told that it doesn’t cover grades six and seven.

“Now we are trying to catch up, while school is barring our children from taking exams,” said one parent who requested not to be named.

Another parent, only identified as Mai Anesu shared same sentiments adding that the school should have allowed the pupils to take the exams and then withhold the results until fees are paid.

When this news crew visited the institution of lower learning, a school official was manning the gate sending the children away.

He refused to talk to the news crew saying he was not authorized to do so, he instead referred this publication to the school head.

Apparently, this publication failed to get a comment from the school head Mr. Guranungo who was said to be not in the office, but the government is on record saying no pupil should be sent away for non payment of fees.

However, responding to legislators in Parliament during the National Assembly question and answer session recently, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo said Government has invoked the Statutory Instrument of 2000 to protect the children from having their right to education trampled on.

“It is true that most students, despite being on BEAM (Basic Education Assistance Module), were being sent away from school. We have now put in place a law that ensures that anyone who sends a child away from school because of fees, whether on BEAM or not, will have committed a crime,” he said.

“They will have breached the children’s right to education. Our Constitution does not allow pupils to be sent away from school.”

Minister Moyo said some schools are guilty of double dipping as they claim fees from the Government while also demanding the money from parents and guardians.

He said the ministry has established command centres across the country to enable education stakeholders to communicate with it on any illegal activities happening in schools.

“We are using a Statutory Instrument of 2000 which imposes penalties for sending children away from school. The school head can be charged for breaching the children’s right to education,” said Minister Moyo.

“Should anyone hear of any school still sending children away from school, please quickly let us know.”

Minister Moyo urged parents and guardians who can afford to pay fees to do so for the smooth running of the institutions.

“For those who are capable, they should pay fees for their children for the smooth running of schools, but schools should not chase away children for non-payment of fees. If all parents do not pay, it means the school will come to a standstill,” he said.

Instead of sending away pupils over non-payment of school fees, Minister Moyo said authorities should first engage parents and guardians.

It has since emerged that some school authorities were also sending away pupils under the Government-funded BEAM.

Government pays schools for more than 1,8 million learners under BEAM while other vulnerable pupils benefit from fee payment schemes under different partnerships with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

