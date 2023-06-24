MAIN opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party leader, Nelson Chamisa, has assured Zimbabweans that the same God who rescued the people of Israel from the wrath of Pharaoh in Egypt will also intervene to lead them out of the ‘bondage’ of the long-ruling Zanu PF party under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa made the remarks while posting on his official Twitter account this Saturday morning.

“GOD IS IN IT…The same God who led the Israelites out of bondage is the same God who will lead us out our Egypt,” Chamisa wrote.

He also added saying:

“This reality must sink! Did the Israelists lose? NO! If God is on our side we do not lose. Oh God, do to us what you did to the Israelites. Blessed Sabbath my beloved #Godisinit“.

Below, we publish some of the reactions by Twitter users to Chamisa’s post.

Read on:

