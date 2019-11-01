EFF pays tribute to Xolani Gwala

SOUTH AFRICA: The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters(EFF) have sent their condolences to the Gwala family after the death of veteran radio personality Xolani Gwala.

EFF said radio had lost a great personality:

“EFF joins the country in expressing heartfelt condolences on the passing of veteran broadcasting Xolani Gwala. Talk Radio has lost a true genius. He possessed a memorable superior & signature voice with critical content,”

“RIP Xolani Gwala May his soul Rest in Perfect Peace,”

Gwala succumbed to a lengthy battle with colon cancer. The radio host was diagnosed with the aliment in September 2017.