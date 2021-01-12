Former Zanu PF legislator for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration to prove that they are better than the previous dispensation by taking care of citizens during the current trying times.

Zivhu who is on record saying he has a long-standing relationship with Mnangagwa, says the covid-19 pandemic presents the current administration with an opportunity to exhibit its people centeredness.

He says Mnangagwa could use the country’s vast mineral deposits to benefit Zimbabweans whose lives have been ravaged by the side effects of the lockdowns.

Zivhu cited the country’s richness in platinum, chrome, and gold deposits, saying these could be harnessed to help citizens who are currently struggling to make ends meet.

The government instituted lockdowns in the attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

These lockdowns entail that people should not go to work, close shops, etc, thereby cutting most people’s livelihoods as they are ordered to stay home.

Zimbabwe’s economy is predominantly informal and most have been affected by the lockdowns.

In the same light, the government has not been able to feed the citizens, despite ordering them not to go to work to earn a living.

And Zivhu says the country’s resources could have been used to bail the struggling citizens out.

“Government must bail out citizens during lockdown, Chiyadzwa diamonds, Ngezi platinum, Mimosa platinum, Midlands crome and Shamva gold etc,” he says.

He adds that there should be a difference between the old dispensation under late former president Robert Mugabe and the current one under Mnangagwa.

“Ngazvichishanda tione musiyano between new dispensation and old dispensation,” he says.

-Zwnews