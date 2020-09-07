DUBAI based Zimbabwe businesswoman Edith Chibhamu, has revealed that she has a new man in her life and this time it looks like the real deal.

‌

Edith Chibhamu has had a couple of high profile relationships which includes, Pokello’s Ghanaian ex husband Elikem Kumordzie and footballer Tendai Ndoro.



Chibhamu took to social media to announce her new man Edward Chidziva



Real man pay their LOBOLA in full. It looks like we made in the midst of all storms. You are indeed a real man and a true friend. When you said you were going to be the only true best friend I ever had I mistook you for a clown. Thank you for proving me wrong. They came they gossiped they tried they tried again and you my guy had your heart in the right place. Thank you for believing in me so much to the extent my enemies failed to penetrate in your head. A true definition of a real man who never ever listen to gossip and who always want to prove with facts himself All i can say is thank you Jehovah for wiping my tears. Mr Chidziva YOU THE MAN

Not so long ago Edith was involved in a whirlwind romance with footballer Tendai Ndoro.

This was after Edith took to social media basically asking Ndoro to confirm their relationship or lack of it thereof.



Tendai Ndoro, please sir there is a question circulating on social media platforms asking if I am your girlfriend or wife. May you answer for yourself so people can now go to rest and stop disturbing you or me in our Dm. They need to also stop calling us with too much advise. We are not kids please. Haters stop wasting your time we know exactly what we want so save your information and advise for your parents



Ndoro replied that haters could go hang and Edith Chibhamu was indeed his girlfriend.

It is not known why the two went their separate ways, but it seems like Chibhamu has moved on and is happily married now