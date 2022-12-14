Sad news reaching Zwnews indicate that the Kwekwe man who went viral on social media last year after he was blessed with a wheelchair by President Emmerson Mnangagwa following a roadside meeting in Amaveni suburb died following a hit and run accident in the neighbourhood recently.

Dexter Nyama reportedly died after he was crushed to death by an unknown motorist while he was doing the rounds a fortnight ago.

He was 55.

Nyama was on the centre of social media talk after President Mnangagwa and First Lady, Auxillia, blessed him with a wheelchair while doing the rounds in the oldest African township of Kwekwe.

more details to follow…

Zwnews