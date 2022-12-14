The Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has threatened to take the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to court for banning the party’s National Tree Planting launch.

Chamisa was billed to launch the event in Gutu, the area he hails from.

“Our Green Agenda team report that police

have purported to ban our mass tree planting initiative scheduled for Gutu tomorrow.

“Our lawyers are challenging the illegal prohibition. Zanu PF must stop abusing the Police. It’s not a crime to plant trees! Varikukwata,” says the party.

Party deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba confirmed the development, saying CCC will seek redress over the ban.

“We intend to travel to Gutu tomorrow where President @nelsonchamisa will launch our national Tree planting program under our Green Zimbabwe Agenda.

“Police has banned the event and we are seeking redress. We have an obligation to make our country better and Green,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chamisa says his party has dispatched technical teams to other countries to study efficient transport systems.

“A NEW TRANSPORT SYSTEM..Our technical teams have been working 24/7 to understand & understudy the best transport systems in other countries.

“We’ve developed a solid & smart transport solution for Zimbabwe. We’ll provide a public transport service, introduce a bus system with timetables,” he says.

Zwnews