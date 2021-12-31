Main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has attributed the economic problems faced by Zimbabwe in 2021 to the ruling Zanu PF Government, while declaring that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) will not be able to ‘rig’ his party in the 2023 synchronised polls.
In a 2021 last-day-tweet, Chamisa said the people will remain standing because “God is in it”.
“GOODBYE 2021!” Chamisa posted.
In apparent reference to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF Government, the outspoken opposition figure added :
“They schemed and plotted this 2021. They tried everything to destroy us but dismally failed. The Citizens Convergence for Change idea (and) seed was planted, is now firmly rooted & driven by the citizens.Thank you Citizens.2022 is here. We remain standing because #Godisinit #CCC “.
Responding to one user, @leoMakuvaza who questioned:
” President (Chamisa) mukuzia ere kut @ZECzim yatotanga kuRigger maSports (do you know that Zec is already rigging the next elections? )”,
he replied :
“Once beaten twice shy. Tinopedzerana”.
Chamisa controversially lost to Mnangagwa in the 2018 election amid accusations of electoral malpractices blamable on the electoral governing body.
