‘ED agents force MDC polling officers to sign fake v11 forms in Masvingo’

Suspected Zanu-PF agents are hunting down MDC-Alliance polling officers in Masvingo Province in order to force them to sign doctored V11 forms which according to sources are designed to tally with the election results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

This follows allegations that Zanu-PF lost presidential votes in the province but they were declared winners by ZEC.

The opposition party’s Masvingo provincial chairperson Mr James Gumbi said their polling agents across the province were being hunted and being forced to sign new V11 forms.

“It is not well at all in the province. Our polling agents are being harassed by Zanu PF militias that are going to their homes. They want our people to sign V11 forms that have doctored figures so that they will get away with rigging. We will not let that happen; our people are no longer sleeping at home.

“Zanu PF fears being humiliated at the courts hence their desperation to look for our agents and force them to append their signatures onto fake results. Our people are now sleeping in the mountains,” said Gumbi.

He said Chamisa defeated Mnangagwa by a wide margin in Masvingo province and ZEC was finding it difficult to account for the figures they announced.

According to ZEC’s results, MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa lost the election to Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa.

But Chamisa has trashed the official results, alleging that ZEC announced fake figures to benefit Emmerson Mnangagwa.