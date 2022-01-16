Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa Sunday afternoon donated various foodstuffs, clothes and blankets to a 72-year old woman who lost valuable property worth over US$35 000 following an inferno which gutted down her house in Redcliff, Rutendo suburb, early last week.

Gogo Mavis Zulu of 19 Garikai Street, Rutendo, who is a staunch Zanu PF member had her house gutted down by fire Monday evening after her 11-year old granddaughter had left a gas stove open.

Reacting to the sad development, Mnangagwa dispatched a team led by Midlands Proportional Representation legislator, Perseverance Zhou, to donate various items which included rice, wheat, mealie-meal, flour and blankets to the Zulu residence.

“Zvinhu zvamuri kuwona izvi ndatumwa na Baba (Mnangagwa) kuzopa mhuri yedu yakawirwa nedambudziko. We are with you during this very difficult period and we are going to have a fundraising event to cushion Gogo Zulu and her family,” said MP Zhou.

Speaking during the same event, Zanu PF Sally Mugabe district deputy chairman Honest Diura said the party youths were going to work towards the welfare of the Zulu family.

“We are a united Zanu PF family and an injury to one is an injury to all of us,” Diura said.

Meanwhile, the Zulu family has continued to receive donations with the Lions Club also joining President Mnangagwa after donating various items and financial handouts to the family.

