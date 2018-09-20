ED Mnangagwa arrives in the United States….set for maiden UN address

NEW YORK: President ED Mnangagwa has arrived in the United States for the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Mnangagwa who will make his maiden appearance as Head of State at the UN General Assembly was received at JFK Airport by Zimbabwe’s permanent representative to the United Nations Mission in New York Ambassador Frederick Shava and embassy staff.

He is travelling with Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe chief Mr John Mangudya.

Mnangagwa will address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday next week.

