ED invites exiled G40 to return for Mugabe funeral

President Mnangagwa has expressed surprise that some members of former President Robert Mugabe’s family who are not in Zimbabwe are allegedly fearing persecution amidst worries of being barred from attending the funeral.

Mr Patrick Zhuwao, Mugabe’s nephew, is reported to be in “exile” fearing for his life.

This follows after Mugabe family engaged President Mnagangwa on logistics to give the former President a fitting send off.

The Mugabe family requested that the President extends the same assistance to the family to get more members of both Mugabe and Marufu family to travel to Singapore to share in the grief with the former First Lady, Grace and assist with the overall arrangement of the repatriation of the body of the late Mugabe.

Mr Charamba said the family wanted assurance from the President that family members who had either left the country on their own or had gone into self-exile could attend the funeral without fearing arrest.

In response, President Mnangagwa acceded to all the requests by the family.

Said Mr Charamba: