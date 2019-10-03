ED invites machete wielding gold miners to take Grace Mugabe farms

A dairy farm and a children’s orphanage owned by the family of the late former president Robert Mugabe could soon be annexed by lawless gold panners from ED’s home province after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government gave a greenlight for mining activities.

The well connected artisanal miners who are affiliated to the Kwekwe based al-Shabaab terror gang are a law unto themselves, known for machete-gun violence, murder, rape, banditry and extortion.

Mugabe and his wife, Grace, grabbed several farms in Mazowe before establishing their family business, in the process driving out small scale gold miners.

In a surprise move, the government is allowing the violent miners known as Mashurugwi back on Foyle Estate and Smithfield Farm, according to credible reports.

The latest actions will be seen as the government taking its revenge on Mugabe’s widow over the embarrassing Heroes Acre snub.

Foyle Estate is owned by the Mugabes’ Gushungo Dairy while Smithfield Farm is the setting of an orphanage set up by the former first lady.

In a letter dated September 18, 2019, the Mashonaland Central provincial mining director, one T. Ndhlovu, wrote a memo to “all miners, potential miners and approved prospectors” inviting them to show interest in mining activities on 10 farms, including Foyle and Smithfield.