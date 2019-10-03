Zim dollar returning this November

The RBZ will finally print “real” Zimbabwe dollar notes in November this year to replace the surrogate currency, the bond notes that have been in circulation since 2016.
This was revealed by Eddie Cross, an economic analyst who was appointed to the recently constituted central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee.
Cross told the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC):
… [the new notes] should do away with the queues at the banks and people then should have adequate money for daily use.
Facebook Comments