ED govt to assist victims of military violence..to set commission

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government will provide ‘material and practical’ support for the families of military violence victims who either died or were injured when masked soldiers from the Presidential Guard went on a rampage in Harare Harare on Wednesday in front of international media and election observers.

Speaking to reporters at State House on Friday, ED Mnangagwa said after his inauguration, a commission comprised of local and foreign nationals will be set up to investigate the matter to ensure closure.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Tourism Prisca Mupfumira lost her aunt who was shot at the back as she fled from the advancing troops.

Her relatives told reporters they want the killers to be arrested.

Harare was turned into war zone on Wednesday as gunfire crackled in the streets while troops, backed by armoured vehicles and a military helicopter and some with their faces masked, attacked protesters mainly from the opposition MDC Alliance.