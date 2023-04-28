President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has conferred liberation hero status on the late Mineral Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe General Manager Tongai Muzenda who passed away in a car crash on Wednesday night.

Tongai Muzenda, is son of the late Vice President Simon Muzenda.

Reports about his death suggest that he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an electricity pole.

Muzenda, a former legislator for Gutu West, served the country with distinction for five years.

In 2013, he was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Public Service Labor and Social Welfare. However, he was unceremoniously relieved of his duties a year later.

Before joining politics, Tongai Muzenda had an impressive career with Anglo American Corporation Services Limited, where he excelled as the Marketing and Commercial Director of Zimbabwe Alloys Limited, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of the same organization.

He also held several director roles in both government and private organizations.

