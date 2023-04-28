Zimbabwe African National Union Patriots (ZANU PF Patriots) have mocked Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume who has been jailed for 3 years.

ZANU PF Patriots say Ngarivhume should taste his own medicine of urging the government not to catch and release criminals.

ZANU PF Patriots wrote: “You said no to catch and release.

Sentencing of Ngarivhume Jacob

shows there is rule of law Zimbabwe.”

The Transform Zimbabwe leader has been jailed for 3 years after conviction for inciting public violence.

The Zanu PF government has for years been accused of catch and release when comes to criminals who connected to high offices, like ministers.

Apparently, Ngarivhume is one person who have been calling on the Zanu PF government to the catch and release way of serving justice.

And according to Zanu PF Patriots, Ngarivhume should not be released and should taste the taste of his medicine.

