Econet Wireless, the biggest telecommunications firm in Zimbabwe’s subscribers were left stranded for nearly two days as its systems were down.

This saw the company’s subscribers not being able to receive and make calls. The company issued a statement in that regard:

“We are currently experiencing intermittent system challenges affecting voice calls. Our engineers are working to resolve this. Any inconvenience is sincerely regretted.”

A number of the company’s customers complained over the matter:

“Dear @econetzimbabwe

“Please fix your network!

“The past two days have been very stressful for our field teams who rely on Econet.

“Today, there was no connectivity since morning.

“Your helpline 111 is also dropping calls.

“We are not happy at all,” said a pressure group Team Pachedu.

Econet Wireless later advised its subscribers that calls have been restored, adding that its engineers were working on data connectivity.

“Voice calls have been restored. We are resolving intermittent data challenges that are affecting some customers. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

The data seem to have been restored, but it is currently running very slow, with the company yet to say anything on ground covered in resolving the issue.

Apparently, Econet Wireless is Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications company by subscriber base.

Econet launched its network on 10 July 1998 and listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange on 17 September 1998.

In 2009 it became the first operator in Zimbabwe to launch third generation (3G) mobile data connectivity.

