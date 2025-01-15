Telecommunications giant Econet Wireless has reported growth of 36% in data usage and 20% on voice calls in the three months to November.

The company says demand for data is forecast to remain firm and on an upward trajectory.

“The envisaged growth in mobile broadband and digital services requires the business to continue modernising the network infrastructure to remain agile in its service offering and deliver the expected quality of service,” the company says.

Capital expenditure on a year-to-date basis closed the quarter at 18% of revenue.

