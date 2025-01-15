The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) closed business with mixed fortunes for registered counters.

ZSE is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) and its core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.

Below is how shares exchanged hands on the local bourse:

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

HIPO.zw 527.1304 +0.66%▲

OKZ.zw 35.3331 +0.44%▲

EHZL.zw 30.0000 +0.17%▲

ECO.zw 299.4687 +0.08%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

MSHL.zw 300.0000 -9.09%▼

SACL.zw 2.2500 -7.55%▼

CAFCA.zw 1950.0000 -4.88%▼

CBZ.zw 850.0000 -0.70%▼

BAT.zw 10500.0000 -0.05%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 207.72 -0.19%▼

Top 10 206.85 -0.06%▼

Top 15 208.93 -0.07%▼

Small Cap 100.11 0.00%

Medium Cap 235.80 -0.74%▼

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 5.0000 0.00% 2,143,560

DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,982,616

MIZ.zw 5.0000 0.00% 24,720,870

MCMS.zw 199.0000 0.00% 274,719,882

OMTT.zw 19.0000 0.00% 31,461,937

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 233.20

-0.18%▼

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 333.62 0.00%

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 193.93 -0.04%▼

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 172.33 -2.85%▼

ZSE ICT 148.53 +0.10%▲

ZSE Materials 173.22 0.00%

ZSE Real Estate 611.82 -0.08%▼

Modified Consumer Staples 191.62 0.00%

ZSE Agriculture 173.20 +0.08%▲

ZSE ETF 462.47 0.00%

ZNSI 96.89 -0.12%▼

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 93.0000 -3.49%▼ 331,493,619.60

TIG.zw 119.4012 -0.50%▼ 1,278,315,217.26

MARKET ACTIVITY 15 JANUARY 2025

Trades:

120

Turnover (ZWG)

1,374,697.00

Market Cap (ZWG)

62,993,999,430.45

Foreign Buys (ZWG)

0.00

Foreign Sells (ZWG)

0.00