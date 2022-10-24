Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunication and mobile money giant, Econet, has extended EcoCash Virtual MasterCard validity period from 28 days to 120 days.

In a notice to subscribers, Econet said:

“Good News! EcoCash Virtual MasterCard validity period has been increased from 28 days to 120 days. Dial *153*6*1*2*1# or use the EcoCash App to generate card.”

This came after Econet partnered with internationally recognised online payments giant MasterCard to become the first mobile money operator to unleash the convenient technology advancement to the public, a development that will assist in reducing cash dependency in the country.

The Ecocash debit MasterCard is a payment card that deducts directly from subscriber’s checking account that is directly linked to your Ecocash FCA.

It allows one to swipe at POS machines locally and abroad, shops online and offers great con force niece as one does not need to swipe or enter their pin to make a purchase.

Through this card, Ecocash customers are able to utilise their funds in ways they could not before, acquiring the Ecocash express debit card or the Ecocash MasterCard allows one to Withdraw money from MasterCard licenced ATMs and pay for goods and services at POS merchants that accept MasterCard payments in Zimbabwe and abroad.

Zwnews