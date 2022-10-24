Relegation-threatened DStv Premeirship side, Sekhukhune United, have reportedly given Coach Kaitano Tembo an ultimatum.

Reports say Babina Noko has given the former SuperSport United coach an ultimatum which could either spare his job or get him sacked.

According to media reports in South Africa, the former Zimbabwe Warriors defender could get sacked as Sekhukhune coach if he fails to collect maximum points against TS Galaxy on 30 October.

The ultimatum is, however a toll order for Kaitano, as Galaxy are also eager to collect maximum points and escape from the relegation zone.

United, who appointed Tembo as the substantive replacement of former coach Owen Da Gama back in June, are stuck in the relegation zone after picking up 10 points from 11 games.

The former Warriors hard-man admits that he is under pressure, saying he needs to start winning.

“If you are not winning games, there is always going to be pressure. Before you know it, you are probably bottom of the log, so we need to start picking up points and start winning games.

“We need to start winning games, and we have one game to go before TS Galaxy. We need to pick up points now and, going into the break, be able to reshuffle and reorganise ourselves,” Tembo told reporters.

