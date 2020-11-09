Kwekwe Residents treated themselves to a load of beer on Monday morning when a Harare based delivery truck lost its alcohol load along the Mvuma Road, midlands news can report.

Although Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Midlands spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko could not reached for a comment by the time of publishing, midlands news can reveal that the accident happened near Shungu High School turn-off, about 10km East of Kwekwe CBD.

While there were no reports of injuries, Mvuma road was left covered in beer bottles and locals helped themselves, despite reports that police had earlier fired several gun shots trying to disperse the crowd.

According to Eyewitnesses, the truck’s driver “failed to negotiate a curve in the road, causing the truck to roll over onto its passenger side.”

midlands news

Like 224 Dislike 28

103823

0

0

cookie-check

Early Xmas: Free beer party in Kwekwe after delivery truck accident

no