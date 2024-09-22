On 19/09/24, members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police deployed in Beitbridge on operation “No to cross border crimes” arrested Obert Koki (63) and Bhozani Munyayi at an illegal crossing point at Lamidzi area for stocktheft.

The suspects were aboard a Land Rover Defender vehicle, registration number ACS 1521 and were found carrying 22 goats and eight sheep which they intended to smuggle out of the country.

They failed to produce Police clearance and Veterinary permit regarding the transportation and ownership of the stock.

Apparently, stock theft is a serious offence in Zimbabwe which attracts a lengthy prison term, for up to ten years.

