Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s recent statement that corruption has become a threat to Zimbabwe’s national security and state sovereignty is not just an important revelation but an alarming reflection of the unbearable situation facing the country today, exiled former ZANU PF political commissar Saviuor Kasukuwere has said.

He says Chiwenga’s comments are so significant, in that he is not just addressing corruption as a policy issue; but framing it as a threat to Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and security, adding that the theft of national resources is not only impoverishing the people; it is undermining the very foundations of the state.

Kasukuwere says when the judiciary and arms of the state are weaponized to protect those who are plundering the country, corruption ceases to be a mere governance issue but it becomes a direct threat to national security.

By Saviour Kasukuwere

In a political climate where attempts to suppress critical voices and divert attention from the systemic rot have grown increasingly desperate, Chiwenga’s admission marks a critical turning point.

It is a rare acknowledgement from within the ruling establishment that the country’s political and economic decay is no longer sustainable.

For the majority of Zimbabweans, corruption is not a new issue. It is an all-encompassing phenomenon that has touched every aspect of life, from healthcare and education to employment opportunities and resource allocation.

The scale of plunder—of both financial and natural resources—has grown to unprecedented levels, with corruption embedded so deeply that it operates openly, brazenly, and with a sense of impunity.

For years, the Zimbabwean people have watched as the nation’s wealth is siphoned off into private hands, leaving the majority to bear the brunt of increasing poverty and deprivation.

Chiwenga’s acknowledgement should not be seen as just another speech but as a call to action. It is time for Zimbabweans to “look the bull in the eye and speak out,” to confront the deep-rooted corruption that has become a cancer on the nation’s soul.

The harsh reality is that Zimbabwe is suffering from a crisis of governance, where state institutions have been weaponized to protect corrupt elites while silencing those who dare to dissent.

The Widespread Pain of Corruption

Zimbabweans from all walks of life—communities, workers, students, and professionals—are enduring hardships that are both unbelievable and unsustainable.

Workers continue to toil in an economy that no longer rewards hard work, students face an uncertain future in a broken education system, and communities grapple with collapsing public services.

It is no longer possible to downplay the scale of the crisis. This is not just about theft; it is about the dismantling of the future.

The suffering is widespread, and the people are desperate for change. Yet, it is important to recognize that corruption is not just an economic issue; it is a moral one. The plunder of national resources is happening with such brazenness that it has become a public spectacle.

Those who have enriched themselves at the expense of the country’s future flaunt their wealth with impunity. Their riches are displayed not as a symbol of hard work or entrepreneurship, but as evidence of the audacity to steal from the people without fear of accountability.

The Messenger and the Message

Chiwenga’s statement is important, not just for its content but for what it represents. In Zimbabwe, where criticism from within the ruling party is rare and often dangerous, his warning about the national security risks posed by corruption should be taken seriously.

His remarks raise important questions: What does the Vice President know that the rest of us don’t? What intelligence or data is he privy to that has led him to make such a grave public pronouncement?

The fact that someone as high-ranking as Chiwenga is raising the alarm indicates that the problem has grown so severe that it can no longer be ignored—even by those at the highest levels of power.

Some may be tempted to focus on the identity of the messenger rather than the message itself. However, in this case, it is the substance of Chiwenga’s warning that demands attention.

It no longer matters who is sounding the alarm; what matters is the collective pain and suffering being endured by ordinary Zimbabweans. Corruption, left unchecked, has the potential to tear the very fabric of society apart. The Vice President’s statement is a rare admission that something is fundamentally broken.

Corruption’s Impact on National Security

When the judiciary and arms of the state are weaponized to protect those who are plundering the country, corruption ceases to be a mere governance issue—it becomes a direct threat to national security.

The future of Zimbabwe’s children is being stolen right before our eyes, and the state institutions that are supposed to safeguard the public interest have been co-opted into a system designed to silence dissent and protect the powerful.

This is why Chiwenga’s comments are so significant. He is not just addressing corruption as a policy issue; he is framing it as a threat to Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and security. The theft of national resources is not only impoverishing the people; it is undermining the very foundations of the state.

When individuals who have taken over the economy boast about their stolen wealth, and when these same individuals are protected by the state machinery, it becomes clear that the situation has reached a dangerous tipping point.

A Collective Stand Against Corruption

Zimbabweans must now take a collective stand against corruption. It is no longer enough to watch in silence as the country’s resources are plundered and its future destroyed.

Every patriotic citizen must reject the notion that this naked corruption can continue in their name. It is not just about party politics; it is about the survival of the nation.

The time has come for Zimbabweans to say, “Not in our name.” It is a cry of resistance against the use of party positions and government authority to carry out massive corruption.

The plunder, environmental destruction, and lack of accountability have turned Zimbabwe into a global laughingstock, a nation where wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few while the masses suffer.

For too long, the truth has been obscured by lies and propaganda. But as the old adage goes, “Lies are fast, but the truth is slow and solid.” The truth is now emerging, and it must set the country free.

Keeping quiet is no longer an option. The threat to national security has been identified, and now the question is: What next? Do we fold our hands and pray, or do we take concrete action to reclaim the country from the clutches of corruption?

The Path Forward

Chiwenga’s statement is an important wake-up call. The country cannot continue on its current trajectory without risking total collapse. The people of Zimbabwe deserve better, and the future of the nation depends on the choices made today.

As Zimbabweans, it is our responsibility to build a tolerant and growing nation where corruption is not tolerated. A future Zimbabwe must be one where justice, accountability, and transparency are at the heart of governance. It will not be easy, and the road ahead will be fraught with challenges, but the time for inaction has passed.

The Vice President has spoken. The threat has been identified. Now, the people must rise to the occasion and demand real change. Zimbabwe is our home too, and we must protect it from the cancer of corruption before it is too late.