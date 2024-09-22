The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Warren Park are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 20/09/24 at around 1635 hours.

Two unidentified male suspects, who were armed with a pistol and a knife, attacked the victim who was driving a Green Toyota Corolla vehicle registration number ACD 3957 along Lytton Road, Harare towards the CBD, before stealing US$18 400.00 cash.

The victim was coming from a company’s branch where he had gone to collect the cash on behalf of the company when he offered transport to the two suspects.

The suspects fled from the scene using an unregistered Blue Honda Fit vehicle.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews