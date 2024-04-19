A tragic incident unfolded in Kwekwe this morning as an unidentified man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, plunged to his death from the top of the First Mutual Building in the Kwekwe CBD at 7 am. Shockingly, bystanders reportedly encouraged the man as he sat perilously on the building’s edge.

According to sources, the man, whose identity remains unknown, had a history of drug addiction. Witnesses revealed that the man had confided in some vendors the previous night about his intention to take his own life.

“He was a familiar face around here, often seen collecting recyclable materials. However, it was evident that he struggled with substance abuse,” recounted one of the vendors operating near the building. “Yesterday, he confided in some people about his suicidal thoughts, and this morning, we watched in horror as he climbed to the top of the building. Instead of trying to stop him, some bystanders actually encouraged him to jump.”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police swiftly responded to the scene, where they recovered the man’s body for further investigation.

The video of the incident can be seen here.