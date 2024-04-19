At least three people have been killed, one injured in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 166 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 18/04/24 at around 1100 hours.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the development.

According to ZRP, the accident took place after a Ford Ranger twin cab with three passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its wheels.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Kadoma General Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured is admitted at the same hospital.

Zwnews