DRC: Zim national kidnapped by Mai Mai rebels in Congo

Gunmen kidnapped a South African and one Zimbabwean worker at Banro Corp’s gold mine in the east Congolese province of Maniema on Sunday, an army spokesman said.

Dieudonne Kasereka, army spokesman for South Kivu province, gave few details.

Captain Kasereka, spokesperson of the regional army of Congo confirmed the incident occurred on Friday, “they were ambushed by the armed bandits, their car was also burnt and we are hunting for them.” Kasereka added that “three suspects are already in custody for assisting the kidnappers.”

Amongst the Zimbabwean miner, was a South African and two Congolese miners who were also abducted, all working for Banro Corp, a Canadian mining firm based in Eastern DRC.

East Congolese militias such as the Mai Mai have preyed on the population and exploited mineral resources since the end in 2003 of a regional war that killed millions, most from hunger and disease.

But only in the last three years have such armed groups shown an interest in taking hostages for ransom.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe authorities have been silent about what transpired and how they are going to move forward in rescuing the miner from the Congolese rebels.